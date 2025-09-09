Global Sumud Flotilla reports attack on boat; Tunisia says no drone detected

The Global Sumud Flotilla said one of its boats was hit by a drone in Tunisian waters, causing a fire but leaving all passengers and crew unharmed. Tunisia’s national guard said no drone was detected.

The incident occurred on Monday, according to a statement from the group, which identified the vessel as the “Family Boat.” The boat, sailing under the Portuguese flag, was carrying members of the flotilla’s steering committee.

Six people were on board, all of whom are safe, the statement said. Fire damage was reported on the main deck and below deck storage.

“According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board a ship anchored 50 miles from the port of Sidi Bou Said, which had come from Spain,” national guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli told AFP. “The investigation is ongoing and no drone has been detected.”

Videos shared by the flotilla show the moment of the explosion. In one video, a person on board looks up toward the sky and reacts seconds before the blast, although no drones could be seen in the footage.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a civil maritime initiative involving participants from dozens of countries. Organizers say its aim is to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s naval blockade. Notable participants include Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.