Politics
House Republicans move to censure Ilhan Omar over reposts about Charlie Kirk
House Republicans introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and remove her from two committees over controversial reposts she shared following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The measure, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina), cites reposted videos in which Omar criticized Kirk after his death, accusing her of disparaging his character and those mourning him.
The resolution highlights a series of reposts on X (formerly Twitter), including a video that described Kirk as a “reprehensible human being” and a “stochastic terrorist,” while claiming the far right was using his death to advance a “Christofascist agenda.”
Other reposts said Kirk “was Dr. Frankenstein and his monster shot him through the neck” and suggested he was to blame for his own murder.
The measure states that Omar’s actions “affect the dignity and integrity of the proceedings of the House and do not reflect credibility on the House.”
Speaking in the Oval Office on Monday, President Trump called Omar a “disgusting person” in response to her comments.
For the resolution to take effect, it must be adopted by a simple majority vote in the House of Representatives. If passed, the resolution would require Omar to appear in the chamber for the public reading of the censure by the Speaker, in addition to her removal from the two committees.
