US News
Infant dies after driver crashes while fleeing police in Delaware
A 4-month-old boy was killed in Wilmington, Delaware, after the driver of the vehicle he was in crashed while fleeing from police, according to officials.
Police said the incident began at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday when officers attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 95. The driver, a 33-year-old man wanted on several offenses, fled and later crashed near Marsh and Edgemoor roads.
The infant, identified as Maurice Brown Jr., was not restrained and died at a hospital from his injuries. The driver was critically injured, and two other passengers, a 32-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, were hospitalized in stable condition.
Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 showed the SUV moving through an intersection at high speed before crashing. Police vehicles arrived at the scene within seconds, according to the footage.
Criminal charges against the driver in connection with the pursuit and the child’s death are pending, Wilmington police said.
