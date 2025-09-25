James Comey expected to be indicted in Virginia – MSNBC

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to face criminal charges in the coming days, according to a report from MSNBC.

MSNBC reported, citing three people familiar with the matter, that the precise scope of the charges is not yet known, but that one possible count could involve allegations that Comey lied to Congress during testimony on September 30, 2020.

At the time, he denied authorizing the release of certain information. The statute of limitations on that potential charge is set to expire Tuesday, the outlet said.

The indictment is expected to come out of the Eastern District of Virginia, where a prosecutor who had opposed the case was recently dismissed.

Article continues below the player

Comey was appointed to lead the FBI in 2013 and was fired by President Trump in May 2017. He drew widespread attention during the 2016 campaign for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, and later became a central figure in the Russia probe targeting the first administration of Trump.

Since his dismissal, he has testified on Capitol Hill, published books, and remained an outspoken critic of Trump.