Politics
James Comey expected to be indicted in Virginia – MSNBC
Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to face criminal charges in the coming days, according to a report from MSNBC.
MSNBC reported, citing three people familiar with the matter, that the precise scope of the charges is not yet known, but that one possible count could involve allegations that Comey lied to Congress during testimony on September 30, 2020.
At the time, he denied authorizing the release of certain information. The statute of limitations on that potential charge is set to expire Tuesday, the outlet said.
The indictment is expected to come out of the Eastern District of Virginia, where a prosecutor who had opposed the case was recently dismissed.
Comey was appointed to lead the FBI in 2013 and was fired by President Trump in May 2017. He drew widespread attention during the 2016 campaign for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, and later became a central figure in the Russia probe targeting the first administration of Trump.
Since his dismissal, he has testified on Capitol Hill, published books, and remained an outspoken critic of Trump.
How to Choose Profitable EV Charging Station Installation Points?
Florida man arraigned in plot to bomb New York Stock Exchange
James Comey expected to be indicted in Virginia – MSNBC
Teen charged after 3 students stabbed at Pittsburgh high school
Most Viewed
-
Politics6 days ago
Dutch parliament adopts motion to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization
-
World6 days ago
Magnitude 7.8 quake off Russia’s Far East triggers tsunami advisory
-
World3 days ago
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills 4 U.S. citizens, including 3 children
-
Politics1 week ago
Trump to designate Antifa as terrorist organization
-
Breaking News1 week ago
3 police officers killed, 2 wounded in York County, Pennsylvania shooting
-
Politics1 week ago
House Republicans move to censure Ilhan Omar over reposts about Charlie Kirk
-
Business1 week ago
Jimmy Kimmel dropped by ABC over comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination
-
Legal1 week ago
Illinois state senator’s home struck by gunfire; suspect in custody