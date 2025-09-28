Lockdown at Grove City College in Pennsylvania; no active threat reported

Police say there is no active threat at Grove City College in Pennsylvania, but the campus remains on lockdown while officers investigate a reported threat, according to local media.

The college first alerted students to a “potentially dangerous situation” near the Buhl Library at 4:44 p.m. on Sunday, according to Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter Matthew Purucker. A follow-up alert at 5:39 p.m. announced a precautionary lockdown and instructed students to shelter in place until further notice.

In an update, Purucker reported that no one has been injured and no active threat is occurring. Police are investigating information that was reported, and students have been told to continue sheltering in place out of precaution.

Authorities, including Pennsylvania State Police, were seen on the campus. Social media photos circulated on Sunday, including one shared by Bob Lafon that appeared to show a state trooper positioned on a rooftop.

The private college describes itself as a conservative, Christian institution. It is located in Grove City, about 60 miles north of Pittsburgh.

The incident comes amid a wave of hoax calls to U.S. colleges and universities that began in late August, starting with two false reports at Villanova University, a private Catholic institution near Philadelphia. It is unclear whether Sunday’s report at Grove City College is connected to those calls.