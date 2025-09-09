US News
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no tsunami threat
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Oregon, according to seismologists. No tsunami warnings have been issued.
The quake struck on Monday night local time near the Oregon–California border at a depth of about 8.5 miles beneath the ocean floor, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was located 102 miles east of Port Orford, Oregon, and 156 miles northeast of McKinleyville, California.
The National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) said a tsunami is not expected following the earthquake.
Preliminary information from the USGS indicates the earthquake may have been weakly felt along the southern Oregon and northern California coasts, including Coos Bay and Harbor in Oregon, and as far south as Eureka, California.
The Oregon coast sits along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a major fault line where the Juan de Fuca Plate meets the North American Plate. The region is seismically active, with both frequent small offshore quakes and the potential for large, damaging earthquakes.
