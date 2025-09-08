Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes South Pacific; no tsunami risk

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean, according to seismologists. No tsunami warnings were issued.

The earthquake struck at 5:47 p.m. ET on Monday and was centered in the Vanuatu region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It occurred at a preliminary depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

The epicenter was located about 306 miles (493 kilometers) from Isangel, Vanuatu, and roughly 313 miles (504 kilometers) from Sigatoka, Fiji, the USGS reported.

Initial estimates put the quake at magnitude 6.8 before it was revised downward. No tsunami warnings were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).

Article continues below the player

USGS assessments indicate a low likelihood of casualties or damage, with virtually no population in the immediate epicenter area.

The region lies on the eastern edge of the Australia plate, one of the world’s most seismically active boundaries where it collides with the Pacific plate, according to seismologists. The zone regularly generates large earthquakes, with dozens of magnitude 7.5 or greater recorded since 1900.