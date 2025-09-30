Magnitude 6.9 earthquake kills 19 in the Philippines

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the Philippines earlier on Tuesday has left at least 19 people dead and caused significant damage near the epicenter, according to officials and local media reports.

The earthquake struck at 9:59 p.m. local time and was centered in the Visayas region of the Philippines, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 mi).

The epicenter was located about 12 km (7.3 mi) from the town of Calape and about 18 km (11 mi) from the city of Bogo in Central Visayas province.

According to local officials, at least 19 people were killed, including 13 in Bogo City, six in the municipality of San Remigio, and one in Tabuelan.

Article continues below the player

The victims included five children who died when their homes collapsed, along with three members of the Philippine Coast Guard and a member of the Bureau of Fire Protection who were killed when a gym collapsed during a basketball game.

Significant damage has been reported, with complete and partial building collapses around the epicenter area. Damage was also reported in the major city of Cebu, where a mall sustained damage and a fire was reported, among other incidents.

The USGS estimates that more than 160,000 people may have experienced severe shaking from the earthquake, while more than 4.2 million may have experienced strong to very strong shaking.

According to the USGS, the Philippines sits at the boundary of the Philippine Sea Plate, a region marked by multiple subduction zones and active fault systems. The country’s position between converging plates makes it one of the most seismically active areas in the world, with a history of destructive earthquakes and tsunamis.