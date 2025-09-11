MSNBC fires analyst Matthew Dowd over comments on Charlie Kirk shooting

MSNBC has fired political analyst Matthew Dowd after remarks he made during the network’s coverage of the shooting that killed conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable,” MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said in a statement. “We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

Dowd, speaking on air as news of the shooting was developing, said: “We don’t if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration, so we don’t have no idea about this.”

“He’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures, in this, who has constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups,” Dowd added. “And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

“You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place,” he said.

Dowd has since apologized for his “tone and words,” saying his “thoughts and prayers” were with Kirk’s family and friends. He said he “in no way intended” to suggest Kirk was to blame for the attack.

Kirk, 31, was shot earlier on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University near Salt Lake City and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect remains at large.