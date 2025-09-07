At least 5 shot near restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio

At least five people were shot near a restaurant and arcade venue in Cleveland, Ohio, after an argument, according to officials.

The shooting was reported Sunday evening outside the Punch Bowl Social in the Flats East Bank area near downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland police told WJW that fire personnel had just been dispatched for overcrowding at a nearby bar when they also heard gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers and emergency services rendered aid to five victims, including one person believed to be a suspect, according to WJW. Police said all five were taken to the hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that an altercation inside the bar escalated outside, which led to the shooting.

Footage from the scene shared on Citizen App showed a large crowd in the parking lot outside the building, with at least two people on the ground appearing to be attended to.

The Flats East Bank is a waterfront area near downtown Cleveland that includes restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues.