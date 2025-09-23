Nexstar affiliates to continue preempting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as show returns

Nexstar Media Group said its ABC affiliates will continue to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as the show returns to air, citing concerns over remarks made by the host about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The company said on Tuesday it made the decision last week after what it described as Kimmel’s “ill-timed and insensitive” comments, and that it will maintain the preemption “pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will remain available nationwide through Disney-owned streaming platforms, Nexstar noted, while its local stations will continue focusing on news and other programming relevant to their markets.

The announcement follows Disney’s move to reinstate Kimmel’s late-night program less than a week after suspending production to “avoid further inflaming a tense situation.”

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the largest number of ABC affiliates, has also said it will not carry the program.

Kimmel drew criticism after he said conservatives were trying to portray the gunman who killed Kirk as anything other than “one of them.”

Ahead of the suspension, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr warned that broadcasters should “take action on Kimmel” or face potential regulatory scrutiny.

The decision to suspend the show in response prompted protests outside its offices in New York and California, as well as outside the Hollywood theater where the program is recorded. More than 400 musicians and actors signed an open letter expressing support for Kimmel.