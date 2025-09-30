Plane’s front landing gear collapses in emergency landing in Dominican Republic

An Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, after experiencing a technical problem with its landing gear, according to officials. None of the seven people on board were injured.

The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. local time on Tuesday at Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the country’s main international gateway. Photos released by officials show the Embraer 190 resting on the runway with its nose tilted downward and fire crews standing nearby in protective gear.

Airport operator Aerodom said the aircraft was not part of the commercial flight schedule and was conducting a test flight when the problem occurred. Emergency crews responded, and the plane landed safely.

Arline Sky High Dominicana confirmed the aircraft was carrying seven people, all of them technical crew members on board for the test flight. The airline said the plane had already been in the process of being retired from its active fleet and was not operating passenger services.

“Thanks to the timely intervention of the airport’s emergency teams and the professionalism of the pilot and crew, the landing was carried out safely and without consequences for the occupants,” Sky High said in a statement.

Aerodom said airport operations were not disrupted, as an alternate runway was in use.