Breaking News
Poland on high alert after Ukraine says Russian drones entered its airspace
Poland placed its air defenses on the highest state of readiness after Ukraine’s air force warned that Russian drones had crossed into Polish airspace, according to early reports.
The Polish Armed Forces said early Wednesday local time that all necessary procedures were activated to secure national airspace as Russia carried out large-scale overnight strikes on Ukraine.
“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar systems have reached the highest level of readiness,” the Operational Command said. It described the measures as preventive and aimed at protecting citizens in regions bordering Ukraine.
According to Reuters, Ukraine’s air force said Russian drones had crossed into Polish airspace and warned that the city of Zamość, roughly 40 miles from the Ukrainian border, was under threat. The report came as Ukrainian officials tracked waves of drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks.
Polish officials have not yet confirmed any drones entering their airspace.
Polish authorities also closed Rzeszów Airport in eastern Poland, a key logistics hub for Western military aid to Ukraine, citing “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.” A NOTAM issued for the area said the airport’s control zone was unavailable until further notice.
Poland’s Operational Command said it continues to monitor the situation and that forces remain fully prepared to respond.
Poland on high alert after Ukraine says Russian drones entered its airspace
Trump says Israel acted alone in Qatar strike, claims U.S. warning came too late
Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no tsunami threat
Most Viewed
-
Health8 hours ago
Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference
-
World1 week ago
At least 9 killed after 6.0 earthquake strikes northeastern Afghanistan
-
US News1 week ago
2 planes involved in midair collision at Colorado airport
-
Legal2 days ago
California Amber Alert: 1-year-old Enzo Antonescu abducted at Target in City of Industry
-
World2 days ago
WestJet flight from Toronto makes hard landing in St. Maarten
-
Legal2 days ago
At least 5 shot near restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio
-
US News1 week ago
New Hampshire State Police provide update on crash that injured Rudy Giuliani
-
US News1 week ago
8-year-old injured after shark bite in the Florida Keys