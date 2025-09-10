Second Gaza aid flotilla boat struck in Tunisian waters, group says

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to deliver aid to Gaza, said another one of its boats was hit in a suspected drone attack while docked in Tunisian waters, marking the second such incident in the past day.

In a statement, the group said the “Alma,” a vessel sailing under the British flag, sustained fire damage to its top deck after being struck early Wednesday local time. The fire was extinguished and all passengers and crew are safe. An investigation is underway.

Video shared by the flotilla from the incident showed flames coming down onto the deck of the Alma. Francesca Albanese, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said the footage suggests a drone with no visible light dropped a device that set the deck on fire.

Expert sources told Albanese it may have been an incendiary grenade wrapped in plastic and dipped in fuel, ignited before landing on the vessel.

On Monday, the flotilla reported that the main ship, the “Family Boat,” had been struck while anchored near the port of Sidi Bou Said.

Tunisia’s national guard disputed that account, saying the fire was caused by life jackets on board and that no drone had been detected.

Videos released by the group showed the moment of the explosion, with one passenger looking upward just before the blast. Another video posted later appeared to capture a burning object descending toward the vessel and exploding on impact.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a civil maritime initiative involving participants from dozens of countries. Organizers say its mission is to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s naval blockade. Notable participants include climate activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.