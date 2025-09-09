Train crashes into passenger bus in central Mexico, killing 10

At least 10 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a freight train struck a double-decker passenger bus in central Mexico, according to state prosecutors.

The crash happened on Monday on a highway in the State of Mexico near the city of Atlacomulco. The bus, operated by the HP line, had departed from San Felipe del Progreso and was headed to Mexico City when it was hit near a railway crossing, the State of Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said.

Authorities confirmed that seven women and three men were killed in the accident. At least 47 were injured, of whom four have been released from hospitals while one remains in critical condition.

Preliminary reports said the bus had been stopped for several minutes due to traffic before attempting to cross the tracks, where it was struck by the locomotive.

Witnesses told local media the driver ignored warning signals and allegedly fled the scene after the crash. The impact tore the bus apart, leaving it split in two.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), the company operating the train, confirmed the accident in a statement and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. The company said it is cooperating with authorities and urged drivers to obey safety rules at railway crossings.