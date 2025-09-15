Trump announces 2nd U.S. strike on Venezuelan drug traffickers

President Donald Trump said U.S. military forces carried out a second strike against Venezuelan drug traffickers in international waters, killing three people.

In a post on Monday on Truth Social, Trump said the strike targeted “positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists” operating in international waters. He said the group was transporting narcotics bound for the United States when it was hit.

“This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike,” Trump wrote. He added that three men were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed.

“BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU!,” Trump said.

Trump also shared video footage showing the strike on the vessel, which appeared to explode and catch fire after being hit.

Earlier this month, Trump said a similar strike killed 11 members of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua off the country’s coast. He described the operation as a warning to drug cartels and vowed that such groups “won’t be doing it again.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at the time that Trump is prepared to take steps “in ways that others have not seen.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio, visiting Mexico, also warned that cartels are “in for a rude awakening.”

The U.S. government recently designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization, accusing it of mass murder, drug trafficking, and sex trafficking under the control of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

On Monday, Maduro said relations between Venezuela and the United States were “broken” amid escalating tensions following the U.S. naval buildup in the region, according to CNN.

Speaking in Caracas, Maduro accused Washington of threats of “bombs, death and blackmail” and announced that Venezuela has mobilized 2.5 million personnel, including military and militia forces. He added that Venezuelans “will not be subdued,” saying: “If life leads us to take up arms, the people will do so with serenity and joy. We are fighting for peace.”

