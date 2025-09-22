Trump signs order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization

President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, directing federal agencies to use their authorities to investigate and dismantle its operations.

The order, signed by Trump on Monday, describes Antifa as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise” that seeks the overthrow of the U.S. government and law enforcement through “a campaign of violence and terrorism.”

It cites armed standoffs, riots, assaults on law enforcement, and threats against political figures as examples of Antifa’s actions.

“Because of the aforementioned pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law, I hereby designate Antifa as a ‘domestic terrorist organization,’” the order states.

It directs federal agencies to take investigatory and prosecutorial actions against those involved in or funding Antifa operations.

Last week, Trump signaled the move in a social media post, calling Antifa a “sick, dangerous, radical left disaster.” He also suggested the Justice Department could use racketeering laws against those providing financial support.

Antifa, short for “anti-fascist,” is generally described by experts as a loose, decentralized movement rather than a formal organization.

The designation comes after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.