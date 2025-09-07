World
WestJet flight from Toronto makes hard landing in St. Maarten
A WestJet flight from Toronto made a hard landing in St. Maarten, prompting passengers to evacuate using emergency slides, officials said. No injuries were reported.
WestJet flight WS2276, a Boeing 737-800, made a hard landing at Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten at 1:29 p.m. local time on Sunday, the airline said in a statement. Emergency crews responded, spraying foam around the aircraft as a precaution.
Slides were deployed, and passengers and crew evacuated onto the runway before being transported to the terminal. The airline said all passengers were accounted for and no injuries were reported.
The jet appeared to bounce on landing before coming to rest, with smoke visible near the main landing gear as it struck the runway. Passengers slid to the ground as fire crews surrounded the aircraft and foam covered the tarmac.
“At this time, we are awaiting confirmation on the exact nature of the incident,” WestJet said, adding that the airline is cooperating with local authorities.
St. Maarten Prime Minister Luc Mercelina said airport officials, fire crews, the Civil Aviation Authority, and contractors are working to safely remove the aircraft from the runway.
“While the runway remains closed for the time being, every measure is being taken to ensure that the airport resumes safe operations as soon as possible,” Mercelina said.
Princess Juliana International Airport, on the Dutch side of St. Maarten in the Caribbean, is known worldwide for its dramatic low-altitude approaches over the beach that borders the runway.
