Legal
Wisconsin man arrested after threatening to blow up state Capitol
Police in Madison, Wisconsin, arrested a man who allegedly threatened to blow up the state Capitol, according to officials.
Officers were called on September 22 to the area of University Avenue and Breese Terrace after a man dialed 911 and made the threat, according to an incident report released on Monday.
When police arrived, the suspect, identified as Andrei Anderson, repeated that he wanted to blow up the Capitol Building. He was arrested on charges of making terrorist threats and violating probation.
It remains unclear whether the suspect had the means to carry out the threat.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Capitol staff were notified of Anderson’s arrest in an email from the Assembly Sergeant at Arms.
The incident comes after a June shooting in neighboring Minnesota that killed State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband and wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. According to the Journal Sentinel, the suspect in that case also named several Wisconsin lawmakers in a manifesto.
Prosecutors said that earlier attack was politically motivated, and the suspect, Vance Boelter, has been indicted on six federal charges.
The Wisconsin State Capitol, located in downtown Madison, houses the offices of the governor, legislature, and state supreme court.
