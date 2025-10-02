2 inmates escape from minimum-security prison near Memphis

Authorities are searching for two inmates who walked away from a federal prison satellite camp in Millington, Tennessee, according to officials.

The inmates, identified as 42-year-old Samuel Thomas and 28-year-old Duwuane Rhodes, were discovered missing from the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

The facility is located about 20 miles north of downtown Memphis.

Thomas is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that is currently bald. Rhodes is 6 feet 2 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Thomas was serving a 72-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, while Rhodes was serving a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamines, both from the Eastern District of Missouri.

The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified, and an internal investigation has been launched.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service in the Western District of Tennessee at (901) 544-3304.