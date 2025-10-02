Legal
2 inmates escape from minimum-security prison near Memphis
Authorities are searching for two inmates who walked away from a federal prison satellite camp in Millington, Tennessee, according to officials.
The inmates, identified as 42-year-old Samuel Thomas and 28-year-old Duwuane Rhodes, were discovered missing from the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
The facility is located about 20 miles north of downtown Memphis.
Thomas is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that is currently bald. Rhodes is 6 feet 2 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Thomas was serving a 72-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, while Rhodes was serving a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamines, both from the Eastern District of Missouri.
The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified, and an internal investigation has been launched.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service in the Western District of Tennessee at (901) 544-3304.
Brighten Your Day: How Flower Delivery in Dubai Adds Style and Culture to Your Life
2 inmates escape from minimum-security prison near Memphis
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Lincoln University homecoming in Pennsylvania
Multiple injured in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania
Most Viewed
-
World7 days ago
Cargo plane plunges into sea at Hong Kong airport; 2 killed
-
US News2 days ago
Unwarned tornado suspected in Fort Worth as storms cause damage and power outages
-
Health7 days ago
Mexico reports new human case of H5 bird flu
-
Legal6 days ago
Man armed with AR-15 arrested after threats to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport
-
World6 days ago
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Dominican Republic
-
Legal19 hours ago
Multiple injured in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania
-
World1 week ago
Estonia permanently closes road through Russian territory
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Ecuador–Peru border region