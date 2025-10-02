2 killed after small plane crashes into parked trucks near Fort Worth, Texas

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into several parked work trucks and exploded near Fort Worth, Texas, according to officials and local media reports.

The crash occurred in the 12700 block of North Saginaw Boulevard near Avondale, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. The small plane struck several vehicles parked at a nearby trucking business before erupting in flames, according to footage and witness accounts from the scene.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that both occupants of the plane died at the scene. Officials have not yet released their identities or the type of aircraft involved.

A surveillance video shared by WFAA from a nearby business, Texas Rhino Line, captured the moment the aircraft plunged toward the ground and erupted in a massive explosion, engulfing the vehicles in fire and sending thick smoke into the air.

Deputies and firefighters were unable to approach the wreckage immediately because of the intense flames that followed the impact, WFAA reported.

Avondale is a small unincorporated community in Tarrant County, located north of Fort Worth. The incident happened near Hicks Airfield, though it remains unclear whether the plane was departing from or arriving there.