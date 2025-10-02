2 workers killed after crane collapses in Everett, Massachusetts

Two construction workers were killed when a crane collapsed onto a barge over the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, according to local officials.

The collapse happened Friday at the former Exxon terminal near Rover Street, where crews were dismantling parts of the port area, Mayor Carlo DeMaria said. Emergency responders from multiple agencies rushed to the scene after the crane fell for reasons that remain under investigation.

“One person was extricated and taken to the hospital,” Strong said, adding that another worker remained trapped under the wreckage and a second crane was needed for the recovery operation.

Everett Fire Chief John Hickey later confirmed that the worker taken to a hospital had died and said the process of recovering the body of the second worker trapped in the wreckage was complex and required significant technical effort.

Article continues below the player

“This is a very commercialized space,” Hickey said. “To extricate it warrants a large amount of resources and technical expertise. We still have members in the water, rescuers, as well as a very large contingent on the dock.”

Everett Police Chief Paul Strong said a firefighter who was already at the site provided first aid immediately after the collapse. It remains unclear if any other workers were injured.

Both victims were men in their 30s or 40s, according to the mayor. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crane to collapse.