3 killed in murder-suicide involving Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel

An apparent murder-suicide involving personnel from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has left three people dead in Ohio, according to officials and local media reports.

The 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs said the deaths occurred between Friday evening and Saturday morning at multiple locations around the Dayton area in southwestern Ohio.

The victims were identified as 1st Lt. Jaime Gustitus, 25, and married couple Jaymee and Jacob Prichard, ages 33 and 34, all of whom were affiliated with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

According to WHIO, police believe Jacob Prichard killed Gustitus at her home before fatally shooting his wife and himself. The crime scenes were spread across three counties.

Article continues below the player

Gustitus was found dead at her residence in Sugarcreek Township, while the Prichards were discovered in another location, WHIO reported. Huber Heights police confirmed they removed a vehicle from the couple’s home, which investigators believe Prichard used to travel to the other crime scenes.

Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, deputy commander of the Air Force Materiel Command, called the incident a “tragic event” that has deeply affected the military and local communities.

“We are committed to fully investigating this incident and ensuring the families and co-workers of the victims receive the support they need during this difficult time,” Hurry said.

“Absolutely heartbroken by this unspeakable tragedy at Wright-Patt,” Senator Bernie Moreno said in a statement. “I am praying for the victims and their families, my team will be in touch with WPAFB personnel to offer any assistance we can and to ensure a complete investigation.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is one of the largest and most important military installations in the United States, serving as a major hub for Air Force research and logistics operations.