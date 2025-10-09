9 juveniles and 1 adult seriously injured in Florida crash

A crash in Orange County, Florida, left nine juveniles and one adult hospitalized with serious injuries after two cars collided and one struck a tree, according to officials.

The crash occurred on Thursday evening in the Carver Shores area, where both vehicles, a Nissan Altima and an Alfa Romeo, were traveling east on Raleigh Street near Campanella Avenue. Troopers said the Alfa Romeo struck the rear of the Altima, causing it to veer off the road and hit a tree.

Nine juveniles in the Altima were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with serious injuries, while the adult driver was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo, a 29-year-old from Kissimmee, was not hospitalized and remained at the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Multiple fire rescue agencies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. Authorities have not released the ages of the children or details about the extent of their injuries.

The Carver Shores neighborhood in Orange County is a residential area west of downtown Orlando.