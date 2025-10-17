Health
Cambodia confirms new H5N1 bird flu case in 3-year-old girl
Cambodia has confirmed a new human case of H5N1 bird flu, according to health officials, bringing the country’s total this year to 16.
The latest case was confirmed Thursday in a 3-year-old girl from Chek village in Kampong Speu province, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
She is receiving intensive medical care at a local hospital and is experiencing symptoms of fever, diarrhea, cough, and abdominal pain.
The Health Ministry said chickens and ducks at the girl’s home and neighboring properties had been sick and dying in the week before she fell ill.
Officials are collecting samples from individuals who had contact with the patient. Close contacts are being treated with Tamiflu as a precaution, which is standard protocol in Cambodia following H5N1 detections.
LINK: A list of all human cases of H5N1 bird flu since 2021
In total, 16 human infections have been confirmed in Cambodia in 2025, six of which have been fatal.
It is not yet known which strain was involved in the latest case, though it is likely clade 2.3.2.1c, a variant that is endemic in the country. Separate cases involving this strain or similar variants have also been reported in Bangladesh and India this year.
