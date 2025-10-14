D’Angelo, neo-soul icon behind ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel),’ dead at 51

Michael D’Angelo Archer, the Grammy Award-winning singer who helped define the neo-soul movement of the late 1990s and the early 2000s with hits such as ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel),’ died in New York on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” the singer’s family said in a statement. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”

The family added: “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

D’Angelo emerged in 1995 with his debut album “Brown Sugar,” which was certified platinum and received widespread acclaim for bringing new depth and authenticity to contemporary R&B, including the single “Lady.” His 2000 album “Voodoo” featured the hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and won 2 Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

The album cemented his reputation as one of soul music’s most influential figures. Over the years, he worked with numerous musicians, including Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Q-Tip. In 2014, D’Angelo released his third and final studio album, called “Black Messiah.”

Last year, singer Raphael Saadiq revealed that D’Angelo was working on a fourth album, though details have not been released. The status of the album is currently unclear as no release date was announced prior to his death.

D’Angelo never married but dated soul singer Angie Stone in the 1990s, with whom he had a son who was born in 1998. He also had two other children, a daughter born in 1999 and a son born in 2010. Stone died in a car crash in Alabama on March 1.