World
Estonia permanently closes road through Russian territory
The Estonian government has decided to permanently close a road which passes through a small section of Russian territory, Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced on Thursday, after Russian soldiers were spotted in the area.
The kilometer-long road through Russia’s Saatse Boot was closed last week after 7 armed Russian soldiers were seen standing in the middle of the road, causing concern about the risk of a potential security incident, as drivers are not allowed to stop in the area.
“The general position of the government is quite clear – no Estonian citizen should have to use Russian territory for their business,” Michal said at a press conference after a meeting with police and border guard officials.
“We also heard from other agencies, and considering the threat assessment, the road will remain closed,” he said.
A small road which goes around Russian territory is due to be completed in early 2026, and the State Forest Management Center road, which is already in use but adds several kilometers of unpaved surfaces to the journey, will be improved and widened, Michal said.
Construction of the new road was postponed earlier this year after protected plant species were found, forcing the government to carry out an environmental impact assessment. The government has now decided to skip the assessment in the interest of national security.
The road in southeast Estonia passes through Russian territory in 2 places: The 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) long section in the Saatse Boot and then a 30 meter (100 feet) long section a few minutes down the road. In both places, it’s strictly forbidden to stop or walk on foot, and those who break the rules are subject to arrest.
Use of the road was formalized in a bilateral agreement in 2003, with Russia reserving its right to carry out patrols and stop vehicles passing through Russian territory. There were also proposals to swap pieces of land but those were never finalized before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused relations to deteriorate.
Estonia permanently closes road through Russian territory
Former Trump adviser John Bolton indicted over classified documents
U.S. military airlifts hundreds from storm-hit western Alaska
U.S. Special Operations helicopters spotted near Venezuela
Most Viewed
-
Business2 days ago
YouTube restores service after widespread global outage
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Reggaeton artist Zion hospitalized after ATV accident in Puerto Rico
-
World1 week ago
Gunmen open fire at concert in Peru, injuring members of popular band
-
World3 days ago
Car bomb explodes near shopping mall in Ecuador’s largest city
-
World1 week ago
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in Chemistry for metal–organic frameworks
-
Legal1 week ago
4 found dead in San Francisco home in suspected murder-suicide
-
World1 week ago
Several injured after ferris wheel collapses at fair in Bolivia
-
World1 week ago
U.S. sending 200 troops to Israel to support Gaza ceasefire plan – AP