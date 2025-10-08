World
Israel and Hamas agree to 1st phase of Trump peace plan; hostages to be released
President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his proposed Gaza peace plan, under which all hostages are expected to be released soon.
In a statement on Tuesday, Trump said the agreement ensures that all hostages will soon be released and that Israel will begin withdrawing its troops to an agreed-upon line as part of the initial steps toward what he described as a “strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”
“This is a GREAT day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America,” Trump said, thanking Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for mediating the deal. “Blessed are the peacemakers.”
According to CNN, the agreement involves a phased exchange in which Israel and Hamas have already submitted lists of hostages and prisoners to be released.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the development, saying, “With God’s help we will bring them all home.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he may travel to the Middle East once the agreement is finalized.
The deal follows the U.S. president’s peace proposal unveiled last week, which calls for a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the creation of a transitional governing body under international oversight.
The plan also includes provisions for large-scale humanitarian aid, infrastructure rebuilding, and economic development.
Israel and Hamas agree to 1st phase of Trump peace plan; hostages to be released
4 found dead in San Francisco home in suspected murder-suicide
Escaped Louisiana inmate Derrick Groves captured in Atlanta after standoff
Several injured after ferris wheel collapses at fair in Bolivia
Most Viewed
-
US News2 days ago
Medical helicopter crashes onto highway in Sacramento, California
-
Legal1 week ago
All clear after suspicious device reported at Utah State University
-
World1 week ago
Plane’s front landing gear collapses in emergency landing in Dominican Republic
-
World3 days ago
Tropical system likely to strengthen as it moves toward the Caribbean
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. seizes 14 ancient Egyptian artifacts smuggled into the country
-
Business1 week ago
Federal agency sues Apple for allegedly firing Jewish employee over his faith
-
Politics1 week ago
Trump unveils plan to end Gaza war with phased Israeli withdrawal
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake kills 19 in the Philippines