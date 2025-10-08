Israel and Hamas agree to 1st phase of Trump peace plan; hostages to be released

President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his proposed Gaza peace plan, under which all hostages are expected to be released soon.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump said the agreement ensures that all hostages will soon be released and that Israel will begin withdrawing its troops to an agreed-upon line as part of the initial steps toward what he described as a “strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

“This is a GREAT day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America,” Trump said, thanking Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for mediating the deal. “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

According to CNN, the agreement involves a phased exchange in which Israel and Hamas have already submitted lists of hostages and prisoners to be released.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the development, saying, “With God’s help we will bring them all home.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he may travel to the Middle East once the agreement is finalized.

The deal follows the U.S. president’s peace proposal unveiled last week, which calls for a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the creation of a transitional governing body under international oversight.

The plan also includes provisions for large-scale humanitarian aid, infrastructure rebuilding, and economic development.