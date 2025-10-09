Judge dismisses Drake’s lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar diss track ‘Not Like Us’

A federal judge in New York has dismissed rapper Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), ruling that Kendrick Lamar’s viral diss track “Not Like Us” is protected as opinion rather than defamatory speech.

The 38-page decision, issued Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jeannette A. Vargas, concluded that Lamar’s lyrics, accusing Drake of predatory behavior, were part of a “heated public feud” and not statements of fact.

Drake had accused UMG of promoting and profiting from the song despite what he called false and damaging insinuations.

“The broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about the plaintiff,” Judge Vargas wrote.

The court noted that diss tracks in hip-hop are “expected to use fiery rhetoric and hyperbole,” citing the long tradition of public lyrical feuds.

Drake’s defamation and harassment claims were rejected in full. His third claim, alleging deceptive business practices by UMG, was also dismissed for lack of evidence.

Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which called Drake a “certified ped*phile” in a play on his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, became a global phenomenon, earning over a billion streams, winning a Grammy, and later taking center stage at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

During the performance, Lamar added a pointed jab, saying “you know they love to sue,” interpreted as a dig at Drake amid the ongoing court case.

The latest feud began in April 2024, when Drake released “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” mocking Lamar’s stature and career. Lamar responded with “Euphoria,” “Meet the Grahams,” and finally “Not Like Us.”