World
Madagascar government says coup attempt underway amid unrest
Heavy gunfire has been reported in Madagascar amid a coup attempt in the island nation off Africa’s southeastern coast.
“The Presidency of the Republic informs the nation and the international community that an illegal attempt to take power by force, contrary to the Constitution and democratic principles, was initiated on national territory,” the government said in a statement on Sunday.
Videos posted on social media starting Saturday showed intense gunfire in parts of the capital, Antananarivo, with people in the streets cheering and voicing support for armed forces involved in the unrest.
Local reports also indicated that the coup attempt followed days of youth-led protests, mostly by Gen Z activists, calling for President Andry Rajoelina to resign over corruption and worsening economic conditions.
Madagascar, an island nation off the southeastern coast of Africa with a population of about 30 million, has faced recurring political turmoil since gaining independence from France in 1960.
President Rajoelina, who returned to power in 2019 after leading a previous coup in 2009, has faced growing discontent over inflation, corruption, and allegations of authoritarian rule.
The African Union expressed “deep concern” over what it called recent “political and security developments” in Madagascar, urging all sides to act with restraint and uphold the rule of law.
South Africa’s government also voiced concern over the situation in a statement on Sunday, calling for calm and urging Malagasy leaders to avoid any actions that could escalate tensions
Air France announced it has suspended all flights between Paris and Madagascar’s capital until at least Tuesday, citing the “security situation” on the island.
“Given the situation at that destination, Air France is suspending its services between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Antananarivo until October 13 inclusive,” the airline said in a statement.
The events mark one of the most serious challenges yet to President Rajoelina’s rule, coming amid broader regional instability across parts of Africa where several governments have been overthrown by military forces in recent years.
