No injuries after explosion triggers partial collapse at Bronx high-rise

An explosion caused part of a residential building to collapse in the Bronx, according to the New York City Fire Department. No injuries have been reported.

FDNY said units responded just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday to 207 Alexander Avenue, where a structure connected to the building had collapsed. Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said investigators believe the explosion occurred in a ventilation shaft linked to the boiler system.

The building is a New York City Housing Authority property. NBC New York reported that the collapse involved a 17-story incinerator shaft.

About 40 apartments were deemed unsafe, and their residents will be provided hotel accommodations for the night. The Red Cross is assisting others who do not feel safe staying in the building.

New York City Emergency Management said gas service to the building was shut off and a community center on Alexander Avenue was set up as a temporary shelter. MTA buses were also deployed for residents, and street closures were put in place while emergency operations continued.

Mayor Eric Adams told reporters, “We are extremely fortunate, at this time, we have no loss of life or no injuries.”

Videos posted online showed a plume of dust and debris as the structure collapsed, with rubble strewn across the surrounding area in the aftermath.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by fire marshals, police, and other city agencies.