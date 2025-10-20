Shell fragments from Camp Pendleton strike California Highway Patrol vehicle

Metal fragments from an artillery round fired during a Marine Corps live-fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego, struck a California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle, officials said. No injuries were reported, and only minor damage was observed.

The incident occurred on Saturday during the Marines’ large-scale “From Sea to Shore” demonstration, part of the service’s 250th anniversary celebration at the Southern California base. According to the CHP, a 155mm explosive round detonated prematurely over the freeway, sending debris onto a nearby patrol car that was assisting with a traffic closure.

No injuries were reported, and photos obtained by KNSD showed the vehicle sustained only minor damage.

The premature explosion occurred during an event attended by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other senior military officials. The exercise involved live artillery fire, amphibious assaults, and aerial demonstrations along the coast.

CHP officers at the scene immediately notified the Marine Corps, which halted additional artillery firing and conducted a sweep of the area for unexploded ordnance.

“This was an unusual and concerning situation,” said CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado. “It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway.”

The CHP said it will recommend new safety protocols and improved coordination between federal, state, and local agencies for future military events near public highways.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had previously ordered a temporary closure of a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 5 during the exercise, citing safety concerns, a decision that some federal officials criticized.

“We love our Marines and owe a debt of gratitude to Camp Pendleton, but next time, the Vice President and the White House shouldn’t be so reckless with people’s lives for their vanity projects,” Newsom said in a post on Sunday.