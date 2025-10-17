Politics
Trump commutes sentence of George Santos
President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of former New York congressman George Santos, calling him a “rogue” who was “horribly mistreated” in prison.
Trump announced the decision in a social media post on Thursday, drawing comparisons to Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, whom he accused of being a “complete and total fraud” for falsely claiming to have served in Vietnam.
In his post, Trump said Blumenthal’s misrepresentations were “far worse than what George Santos did,” while praising Santos for having “the courage, conviction, and intelligence to always vote Republican.”
Trump added that Santos “has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated.”
“Therefore, I just signed a commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, immediately,” Trump wrote. “Good luck George, have a great life!”
Santos, 37, was elected to Congress in 2022 after flipping a Democratic-held seat covering parts of Long Island and Queens. His tenure ended after reports revealed extensive fabrications about his background, leading to multiple investigations and his expulsion from Congress in December 2023.
He pleaded guilty in August 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for misusing campaign funds and donors’ credit cards, receiving a seven-year prison sentence in April.
