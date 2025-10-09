U.S. sending 200 troops to Israel to support Gaza ceasefire plan – AP

The United States is deploying around 200 troops to Israel to help oversee and support the newly brokered Gaza ceasefire, according to U.S. officials cited by the Associated Press.

The troops, drawn from U.S. Central Command and other global deployments, will help establish what officials described as a “civil-military coordination center” in Israel, the AP reported Thursday. The center will coordinate the flow of humanitarian aid, logistics, and security assistance into Gaza.

According to the AP, the center will include U.S. military personnel, partner nations, nongovernmental organizations, and private sector experts. Officials stated that no American troops will enter Gaza, and that their role will be limited to coordination and oversight.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his proposed Gaza peace plan. Under the agreement, all hostages held in Gaza are expected to be released on Monday, and Israel will begin withdrawing troops to an agreed line as part of what Trump called a “strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

Article continues below the player

The peace plan also includes provisions for disarming Hamas, rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure, and creating a transitional administration under international oversight.