Legal
Wyoming Capitol evacuated after report of explosive device
The Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne was evacuated after authorities received a report of a possible improvised explosive device (IED), according to officials.
A large multi-agency response was observed at the Capitol building in Cheyenne on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a “suspect IED,” according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The building complex was evacuated as a precaution.
The investigation involves the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department, the state Division of Criminal Investigation, and federal agencies.
Authorities closed several streets surrounding the Capitol, including areas between 21st and 27th Streets from Carey Avenue to Central Avenue, before gradually reopening most of them later in the afternoon. As of 2:35 p.m. local time, 26th Street between Carey and Central remained closed while the investigation continued.
Officials asked residents to avoid the Capitol complex until the scene is declared safe. No additional details have been released about the circumstances of the incident.
Wyoming Capitol evacuated after report of explosive device
Man pardoned for Capitol riot arrested for threatening to kill Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
4 found dead in home after suspected overdoses in Fullerton, California
Federal agent, suspect wounded in Los Angeles immigration operation
Most Viewed
-
World2 days ago
Cargo plane plunges into sea at Hong Kong airport; 2 killed
-
Business6 days ago
YouTube restores service after widespread global outage
-
Legal1 day ago
Man armed with AR-15 arrested after threats to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport
-
Health2 days ago
Mexico reports new human case of H5 bird flu
-
World1 day ago
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Dominican Republic
-
World7 days ago
Car bomb explodes near shopping mall in Ecuador’s largest city
-
World4 days ago
Estonia permanently closes road through Russian territory
-
World5 days ago
U.S. Special Operations helicopters spotted near Venezuela