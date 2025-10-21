Wyoming Capitol evacuated after report of explosive device

The Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne was evacuated after authorities received a report of a possible improvised explosive device (IED), according to officials.

A large multi-agency response was observed at the Capitol building in Cheyenne on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a “suspect IED,” according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The building complex was evacuated as a precaution.

The investigation involves the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department, the state Division of Criminal Investigation, and federal agencies.

Authorities closed several streets surrounding the Capitol, including areas between 21st and 27th Streets from Carey Avenue to Central Avenue, before gradually reopening most of them later in the afternoon. As of 2:35 p.m. local time, 26th Street between Carey and Central remained closed while the investigation continued.

Officials asked residents to avoid the Capitol complex until the scene is declared safe. No additional details have been released about the circumstances of the incident.