4 Houston firefighters injured after fire engine struck by 18-wheeler

Four Houston firefighters were injured when their fire engine was hit by an 18-wheeler on a freeway north of the city, according to officials.

The crash occurred Saturday night on U.S. 59 North near Exit 151, where Engine 104 was positioned to block traffic during an emergency response, according to a statement from the Houston Fire Department.

The department said all four firefighters were transported to a hospital and are expected to recover. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña Muñoz said blocking lanes on major roadways is “one of the most dangerous tasks we do.” The Houston Police Department is investigating the crash.

Officials did not release information about the truck driver or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Patrick “Marty” Lancton, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, said in a social media post that the union is requesting prayers for the four injured firefighters. He described the crash as a “serious accident” involving an 18-wheeler.

The collision happened in the northeastern portion of the Houston area along the Eastex Freeway, a major corridor connecting the city with suburban communities to the north.