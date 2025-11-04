US News
4 Houston firefighters injured after fire engine struck by 18-wheeler
Four Houston firefighters were injured when their fire engine was hit by an 18-wheeler on a freeway north of the city, according to officials.
The crash occurred Saturday night on U.S. 59 North near Exit 151, where Engine 104 was positioned to block traffic during an emergency response, according to a statement from the Houston Fire Department.
The department said all four firefighters were transported to a hospital and are expected to recover. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña Muñoz said blocking lanes on major roadways is “one of the most dangerous tasks we do.” The Houston Police Department is investigating the crash.
Officials did not release information about the truck driver or the circumstances leading up to the collision.
Patrick “Marty” Lancton, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, said in a social media post that the union is requesting prayers for the four injured firefighters. He described the crash as a “serious accident” involving an 18-wheeler.
The collision happened in the northeastern portion of the Houston area along the Eastex Freeway, a major corridor connecting the city with suburban communities to the north.
4 Houston firefighters injured after fire engine struck by 18-wheeler
Cyclones across South and Southeast Asia leave over 1,100 dead
Bus collision in southern India leaves 11 dead and more than 20 injured
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 13 named storms
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
-
Legal4 days ago
Utah Amber Alert: Jessika Francisco abducted by sex offender in Ogden
-
US News3 days ago
Explosion destroys home in Oakland, Maine; at least 1 injured
-
Health4 days ago
Mexico’s September human bird flu case confirmed as H5N2
-
World4 days ago
Woman killed, man seriously injured in shark attack on Australia’s NSW coast
-
Legal1 week ago
Knife-wielding man shot dead by police at St. Louis airport
-
US News3 days ago
Earthquakes rattle area between Salinas and Hollister, California
-
Health3 days ago
Marburg outbreak in Ethiopia rises to 12 cases and 8 deaths