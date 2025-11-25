Coast Guard launches search for missing small plane near New Orleans

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a small aircraft that lost radio contact several miles off the New Orleans shoreline in Louisiana, according to local media reports.

The search began on Monday evening after the Coast Guard received a report at around 6:36 p.m. that a Cessna aircraft had lost communication with New Orleans Lakefront Airport while flying about four miles over Lake Pontchartrain, according to WDSU.

Bruce Martin, director of aviation for New Orleans Lakefront Airport, told WVUE that the airport had been in contact with a small plane until communication was lost at approximately 6:30 p.m. He said the Coast Guard launched an offshore search shortly afterward.

The Coast Guard told WDSU that it deployed both a helicopter and a boat to search the area north of the city.

The number of people on board has not been confirmed. Details about the specific model of aircraft have not been released.