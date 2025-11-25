Politics
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will not seek a 4th term
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she will not seek a fourth term, a decision that comes as the city faces increased federal intervention under President Trump.
In her recorded statement on Tuesday, Bowser said she believed the city was positioned for new leadership. She highlighted efforts to expand affordable housing, improve transportation and public schools, and continue the push for D.C. statehood.
“It has been the honor of my life to be your mayor,” Bowser said. “Today… I’m announcing that I will not seek a fourth term.”
In an interview with NBC Washington on Tuesday, Bowser said she decided not to run again for family reasons and felt it was “time to pass the baton” to the next group of leaders. She told the outlet she wanted to pursue new opportunities “while I still have a lot of energy, vigor and great ideas.”
NBC Washington reported that Bowser said the choice was difficult but that she believed she had accomplished her major goals.
Her decision comes amid a federal deployment in the city under President Trump, including National Guard troops and federal law enforcement sent to address crime, actions she has previously criticized as overreach.
Bowser will remain in office through the end of her term in January 2027. D.C. has not yet seen formal announcements from major contenders for the 2026 mayoral race.
It has been the honor of my life to be your Mayor. Together, we have built a legacy of success of which I am intensely proud.— Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) November 25, 2025
With a grateful heart, I am announcing that I will not seek a fourth term.
For the next 12 months, let's run through the tape and keep winning for DC. pic.twitter.com/q0wQWe0h2c
Trump says prosecutors have ‘a lot of options’ after Comey and James indictments dismissed
ICE detains mother of Karoline Leavitt’s nephew – WCVB
DOJ probes SeaWorld parent company over disability access restrictions
California man charged with threatening to bomb synagogues; released on bond
Most Viewed
-
World2 days ago
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
-
Legal1 week ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Politics1 week ago
U.S. to designate Maduro-linked Cartel de los Soles as terrorist organization
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports fatal H5N1 bird flu case in 22-year-old man
-
Legal6 days ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
World6 days ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
Politics1 week ago
Epstein survivors release PSA calling on Congress to release all files
-
Legal5 days ago
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico