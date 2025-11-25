D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will not seek a 4th term

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she will not seek a fourth term, a decision that comes as the city faces increased federal intervention under President Trump.

In her recorded statement on Tuesday, Bowser said she believed the city was positioned for new leadership. She highlighted efforts to expand affordable housing, improve transportation and public schools, and continue the push for D.C. statehood.

“It has been the honor of my life to be your mayor,” Bowser said. “Today… I’m announcing that I will not seek a fourth term.”

In an interview with NBC Washington on Tuesday, Bowser said she decided not to run again for family reasons and felt it was “time to pass the baton” to the next group of leaders. She told the outlet she wanted to pursue new opportunities “while I still have a lot of energy, vigor and great ideas.”

Article continues below the player

NBC Washington reported that Bowser said the choice was difficult but that she believed she had accomplished her major goals.

Her decision comes amid a federal deployment in the city under President Trump, including National Guard troops and federal law enforcement sent to address crime, actions she has previously criticized as overreach.

Bowser will remain in office through the end of her term in January 2027. D.C. has not yet seen formal announcements from major contenders for the 2026 mayoral race.