Politics
Florida congresswoman charged with stealing FEMA funds for campaign
A federal grand jury in Miami has indicted Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and several co-defendants on charges of stealing federal disaster funds, laundering the proceeds, and using the money to support her 2021 congressional campaign, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
The indictment alleges that in July 2021, Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, a Democrat representing Florida’s 20th congressional district, and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, 51, used their family’s health-care company to divert a $5 million overpayment from a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract.
Prosecutors say the defendants conspired to steal the $5 million and routed the funds through multiple accounts to disguise their origin.
A substantial portion of the misappropriated money was allegedly used as contributions to Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2021 campaign and for the personal benefit of the defendants, according to the indictment.
The charges also allege that Cherfilus-McCormick and Nadege Leblanc, 46, of Miramar, arranged additional campaign contributions using straw donors, funneling other FEMA-funded money to friends and relatives who donated as if using their own funds.
Cherfilus-McCormick and her 2021 tax preparer, David K. Spencer, 41, of Davie, are also charged with conspiring to file a false federal tax return. Prosecutors say they claimed political spending and personal expenses as business deductions and inflated charitable contributions to reduce her tax liability.
“Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. “No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain.”
If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces up to 53 years in prison. Edwin Cherfilus faces up to 35 years, Leblanc up to 10 years, and Spencer up to 33 years.
FBI Miami and IRS Criminal Investigation are leading the investigation. The congresswoman has not issued a public comment on the allegations.
