Former Newsom chief of staff Dana Williamson arrested on federal fraud charges

Dana Williamson, a political consultant and former chief of staff to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, was arrested after being charged in a 23-count federal indictment that includes conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, tax violations, and making false statements, according to federal prosecutors.

Williamson was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, and appeared in federal court in Sacramento at 2 p.m. local time.

She is expected to be released on a $500,000 unsecured bond, with her home pledged as collateral, and must surrender her passport and remain under supervision, according to Cal Matters.

According to the indictment, between February 2022 and September 2024, while she was serving as chief of staff to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Williamson and others diverted approximately $225,000 from a dormant political campaign and routed the money through business entities to an associate for what prosecutors describe as a no-show job.

Prosecutors also allege that after receiving a civil subpoena in January 2024 regarding Paycheck Protection Program loans, Williamson and a business associate created false, backdated contracts.

IRS Criminal Investigation said Williamson claimed more than $1 million in improper business deductions for personal and nondeductible expenses, including private jet travel, luxury hotels, home furnishings, designer handbags, a birthday trip to Mexico, and payments connected to additional no-show jobs.

Investigators also accuse Williamson of making false statements to FBI agents during interviews about diverted campaign funds, the backdated contracts, and related public corruption allegations.

“This case is the product of a multiyear investigation,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, noting that two other individuals were separately charged by information in documents unsealed Wednesday.

“This is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago,” U.S. Attorney Eric Grant said. “As it always has, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of California from political corruption.”

Newsom’s office has not commented on the charges.

If convicted, Williamson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy count; up to five years and a $250,000 fine for each obstruction and false-statement charge; and up to three years and a $100,000 fine for each false tax return count.