World
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
A 252 mph wind gust was recorded inside Hurricane Melissa, making it the strongest hurricane wind ever recorded and verified by a dropsonde, according to data reviewed by scientists.
The U.S. National Science Foundation National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSF NCAR) said the reading was captured last month as a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft released multiple dropsondes into the storm while Melissa approached Jamaica.
One instrument transmitted the 252 mph measurement seconds before striking the ocean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) flagged the data as a potential record and sent it to NSF NCAR for analysis and verification.
Holger Vömel, a senior scientist with NSF NCAR’s Dropsonde Program, said his team analyzed the data using post-processing software to confirm it aligned with physical expectations and showed no anomalies.
Melissa’s 252 mph wind gust surpassed the previous record from Typhoon Megi over the Western Pacific in 2010, where a dropsonde measured wind gusts of 248 mph, the NSF NCAR said. A stronger gust, at 254 mph, was recorded by a private anemometer during Cyclone Olivia near Australia in 1996.
“NOAA looped us in when they saw the high wind speed and asked, ‘Are these numbers any good?’,”said Holger Vömel, an NSF NCAR senior scientist who works with the organization’s Dropsonde Program.
“They have pilots and researchers literally putting their lives on the line to get these measurements,” Vömel added. “They’re the heroes, and it’s a privilege we get to play a role in making sure the measurements they acquire are accurate.”
Hurricane Melissa became one of the most destructive storms in Caribbean history when it made landfall. The system intensified into a Category 5 hurricane before striking Jamaica on October 28, leaving widespread destruction.
Torrential rains triggered catastrophic flooding and landslides throughout the region, particularly in Haiti, where at least 43 people were killed.
In total, more than 5 million people were affected by Hurricane Melissa, and at least 76 deaths have been confirmed, with search and recovery operations still underway.
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico
U.S. sanctions companies and vessels accused of aiding Iranian military oil sales
Over 20 people treated after fire forces shutdown of COP30 venue in Brazil
Marburg virus outbreak in Ethiopia grows to 6 confirmed cases
Most Viewed
-
Legal3 days ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Politics5 days ago
U.S. to designate Maduro-linked Cartel de los Soles as terrorist organization
-
World1 week ago
U.S. begins Operation Southern Spear against “narco-terrorists” in the Western Hemisphere
-
Health5 days ago
Cambodia reports fatal H5N1 bird flu case in 22-year-old man
-
Legal2 days ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
Legal1 week ago
Improvised explosive device detonates outside Las Vegas restaurant; no injuries
-
World1 week ago
Nationwide power outage hits Dominican Republic
-
Politics5 days ago
Epstein survivors release PSA calling on Congress to release all files