Illinois man arrested for threatening to kill President Trump

A man from suburban Chicago has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill President Trump, according to prosecutors.

The arrest took place on Monday, when 57-year-old Trent Schneider of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, was taken into custody and charged with making a threat in interstate commerce to injure a person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Schneider made his initial court appearance in Chicago and was ordered to remain detained pending a detention hearing on November 6, prosecutors said.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court, Schneider posted a video on Instagram on October 16 in which he said, “I’m going to get some guns. I know where I can get a lot of [expletive] guns and I am going to take care of business myself.”

“I’m tired of all you [expletive] frauds. People need to [expletive] die and people are going to die,” Schneider allegedly said. “[Expletive] all of you, especially you Trump. You should be executed.”

The video also included a caption that read, in part: “THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!! AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING and My House Auction date is 11.04.2025 @realDonaldTrump SHOULD BE EXECUTED!!!”

According to the complaint, a concerned citizen in Florida viewed the post and reported it to law enforcement.

The Winthrop Harbor Police Department said it assisted the U.S. Secret Service and the Lake County Tactical Response Team in serving a search and arrest warrant in the 2800 block of 15th Street.

“This operation was part of an ongoing U.S. Secret Service protective intelligence investigation and is not related to any immigration enforcement actions,” the department said. It added that while there was a large law enforcement presence in the area, “there is no danger to the public.”

Winthrop Harbor is a village in Lake County, Illinois, located near the Wisconsin border along the shore of Lake Michigan. The police department did not specify further details about the search or what was seized.