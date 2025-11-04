ISIS-linked terror plot foiled in Michigan; 2 suspects charged

Two men from Michigan have been charged in an ISIS-linked plot that prosecutors say involved plans to carry out a terror attack in the Detroit area, according to a newly unsealed federal complaint.

The complaint was unsealed on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. It charges Mohmed Ismail Ali and Majed Mahmoud with receiving and transferring, and attempting and conspiring to receive and transfer, firearms and ammunition knowing they would be used to commit a federal crime of terrorism.

A third participant, identified as “Person 1,” is a juvenile, according to an FBI affidavit. Prosecutors say the men discussed conducting an attack in the United States on behalf of ISIS and coordinated with others over encrypted apps.

According to the affidavit, Ali and Mahmoud bought AR-15-style rifles, a shotgun, a forced-reset trigger, optics and tactical gear, and Mahmoud purchased more than 1,600 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition. Investigators say the group practiced at multiple gun ranges in September and October and met repeatedly in parks around the Detroit area.

Phone records place them together in downtown Ferndale on two late-September nights near bars and clubs, an area known for its LGBTQ-friendly venues. According to the affidavit, agents believe the trips were intended to scout potential targets.

Court-authorized surveillance captured discussions about timing, including references to carrying out an attack on Halloween, according to the affidavit. Agents also say Ali rented a storage unit where investigators later found tactical vests, backpacks, and 24 empty AR-15 magazines.

Searches on October 31 recovered three AR-15-style rifles, two shotguns, four handguns, more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition, optical sights, two GoPro cameras, tactical vests, and other components from residences linked to the defendants and from the storage unit, the affidavit states.

“Our newly unsealed complaint reveals a major ISIS-linked terror plot with multiple subjects arrested in the Eastern District of Michigan targeting the United States,” Bondi said. She added that the plot was stopped “before innocent lives were lost.”