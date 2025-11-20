Marburg virus outbreak in Ethiopia grows to 6 confirmed cases

The number of cases in a Marburg virus outbreak in southern Ethiopia has increased to six, with officials reporting two new confirmed infections since the previous update, according to health officials.

The new cases were reported on Thursday in Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health daily situation report, which confirmed two additional infections and noted that 33 samples had been investigated. At least three deaths have been reported.

Marburg virus disease is a severe hemorrhagic fever caused by a filovirus related to Ebola. The virus spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials.

The outbreak was first announced on November 3, when the Ministry of Health said eight people in Jinka town, located in Ethiopia’s Southern Region, had been identified as suspected cases of hemorrhagic fever.

Officials said surveillance teams were conducting field assessments, laboratory testing, contact tracing, house-to-house visits, and community monitoring to identify the source of the outbreak and prevent further spread.

The Ministry of Health continues to urge residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience bleeding, fever, vomiting, or other symptoms associated with viral hemorrhagic fevers. It also advised health facilities to strengthen screening, diagnosis, and reporting.

Previous outbreaks in Africa have resulted in fatality rates ranging from 24% to 88%, depending on early detection and available care. This is the first Marburg virus outbreak reported in Ethiopia since the virus was identified.