New arrests made in ISIS-linked Halloween terror plot in Detroit

Federal authorities have made new arrests in connection with an alleged ISIS-linked Halloween terror plot in the Detroit area, with suspects taken into custody in Michigan, New Jersey, and Washington state.

The FBI arrested 19-year-old Ayob Nasser of Dearborn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan. He joins Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, who were charged earlier this week with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and possessing firearms intended to be used in an act of terrorism.

Separately, Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced federal charges against two men, Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal of Montclair and Milo Sedarat, who she said were connected to the Halloween plot in Detroit. A third suspect from Kent, Washington, was also taken into custody.

According to Habba, the men used encrypted apps between October 2024 and November 2025 to coordinate travel to Syria through Turkey and to plan acts of terrorism in the United States. The complaint alleges Jimenez-Guzal posed with an ISIS flag while holding a knife, while Sedarat sent violent antisemitic threats online and collected tactical gear, knives, swords, and gun range photos.

Sources told the New York Post that the men are accused of involvement in the ISIS plot uncovered in Detroit last week, which federal officials believe was inspired by the 2015 Paris attacks.

Jiminez-Guzal was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport, and Sedarat was taken into custody at his father’s home in Montclair, according to the outlet.

According to a federal affidavit, the initial suspects arrested earlier this week, Ali and Mahmoud, purchased multiple firearms, ammunition, and tactical gear, and practiced at gun ranges throughout September and October.

Investigators said the group met repeatedly in parks around the Detroit area and used encrypted apps to discuss plans for an attack on behalf of ISIS.

Phone records place them together on two late-September nights in downtown Ferndale, near bars and clubs in an area known for its LGBTQ-friendly venues. Agents believe the trips were intended to scout potential targets, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance captured discussions about timing, including references to carrying out an attack on Halloween.

A storage unit rented by one of the suspects contained tactical vests, backpacks, and 24 empty AR-15 magazines, and searches on October 31 recovered multiple rifles, shotguns, handguns, and more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

The FBI said the alleged plot was stopped before any attack occurred.