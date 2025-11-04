UPS cargo plane crashes into buildings near Louisville airport; injuries reported

A UPS cargo plane with three crew members on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville International Airport in Kentucky, hitting several buildings and sparking large fires in an industrial area near the airport. A shelter-in-place order has been issued within a five-mile radius.

The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11F registered as N259UP, was operating as Flight UPS2976 from Louisville to Honolulu, Hawaii, when it went down shortly after takeoff at around 5:20 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to flight-tracking data from Flightradar24.

“At approximately 5:20 p.m. ET tonight, UPS Flight 2976, an MD-11 with three crewmembers onboard, was involved in an accident in Louisville,” UPS said in a statement.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers and multiple agencies were responding to an “active scene with fire and debris” near Fern Valley and Grade Lane, just south of the airport. “Injuries reported,” the department said in a brief post.

A short time later, the department issued an emergency alert advising residents near the airport to shelter in place. “A shelter-in-place has been issued for all locations within 5 miles of the airport. Please remain away from the area until further notice,” police said.

The crash occurred in a large industrial area containing several vehicle and truck junkyards, where multiple large fires were burning following the impact. Footage shared on social media showed intense flames and thick black smoke rising from the crash site.

The circumstances leading to the crash have not yet been confirmed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

