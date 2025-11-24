U.S. War Department reviews Sen. Mark Kelly after video to service members

The U.S. Department of War has opened a review into alleged misconduct by Sen. Mark Kelly after he appeared in a video urging military and intelligence personnel to refuse unlawful orders, according to an official statement.

The department announced the review on Monday, stating that the matter would be handled under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) and other applicable regulations.

Officials said the review will determine whether the allegations warrant recalling Kelly to active duty for possible court-martial proceedings or administrative action.

The action follows a video released last week in which Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers urged military and intelligence personnel to refuse unlawful orders.

President Trump responded by labeling the group “seditious” and calling for their arrest, comments which drew criticism from the lawmakers.

Following the announcement by the Department of War, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Kelly remains subject to the UCMJ as a retired officer and that his statements “bring discredit upon the armed forces.” He said the department is reviewing the video and Kelly’s use of his rank and service affiliation.

“The video made by the ‘Seditious Six’ was despicable, reckless, and false,” Hegseth said. “Mark Kelly (retired Navy Commander) is still subject to UCMJ — and he knows that.”

Kelly responded in a statement, citing his 22-year naval career and four space shuttle missions. He said he first learned of the review from Hegseth’s post.

“Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death,” Kelly said. “If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work.”

“I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution,” Kelly added.

The lawmakers’ video featured Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, along with Reps. Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, Chrissy Houlahan, and Jason Crow. In the message, they told service members they have an obligation to refuse illegal orders.

Trump later described their remarks as “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that the president was calling for executions but criticized the lawmakers for encouraging personnel to defy the chain of command.