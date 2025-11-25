Politics
White House denies report Trump may remove FBI Director Patel
The White House is disputing a news report claiming President Donald Trump is weighing the removal of FBI Director Kash Patel, according to a statement from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
“This story is completely made up,” Leavitt said in a social media post on Tuesday. “In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel.”
“I read the headline to the President and he laughed,” Leavitt claimed. “He said: “What? That’s totally false. Come on Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!”
According to MS NOW, the outlet formerly known as MSNBC, several unnamed sources claimed Trump and senior aides were frustrated by recent negative headlines involving Patel and were considering replacing him with senior FBI official Andrew Bailey.
The outlet also reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had expressed concerns about Patel’s social-media activity and other issues related to his conduct.
Patel, who attended the White House turkey pardoning ceremony earlier on Tuesday, was publicly praised by Trump.
Trump says prosecutors have ‘a lot of options’ after Comey and James indictments dismissed
ICE detains mother of Karoline Leavitt’s nephew – WCVB
DOJ probes SeaWorld parent company over disability access restrictions
California man charged with threatening to bomb synagogues; released on bond
Most Viewed
-
World2 days ago
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
-
Legal1 week ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Politics1 week ago
U.S. to designate Maduro-linked Cartel de los Soles as terrorist organization
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports fatal H5N1 bird flu case in 22-year-old man
-
Legal6 days ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
World6 days ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
Politics1 week ago
Epstein survivors release PSA calling on Congress to release all files
-
Legal5 days ago
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico