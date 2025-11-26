World
Woman killed, man seriously injured in shark attack on Australia’s NSW coast
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a shark attack on Australia’s New South Wales coast, according to local officials.
The incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Diamond Head on the New South Wale’s mid-north coast, according to 2GB Sydney radio. Officials said the area is relatively remote and that emergency teams were sent to the scene.
Local officials said the victim was a woman in her 20’s, though her identity has not been released. The man, described as being also in his 20s, was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.
“Tragically, one young female has been killed by a shark,” a local official told 2GB. “The Department of the Prime Minister is sending all their teams, it is quite a remote location.”
The type of shark involved and the circumstances of the attack have not been confirmed.
Diamond Head is located in the Crowdy Bay area, known for its beaches, campsites, and national parkland along the New South Wales coastline. The last fatal shark attack in Australia occurred in early September in the Sydney area.
