Health
Ethiopia reports new case in Marburg virus outbreak
Ethiopia has reported one new Marburg virus case in the ongoing outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health. The total has risen to 13 confirmed infections, with eight deaths.
The update, released Tuesday in the Ministry of Health’s daily situation report, shows a total of 13 confirmed cases, eight deaths, and four recoveries since the outbreak began last month. The newly identified case is currently receiving treatment.
Health officials reported 221 laboratory investigations in the past 24 hours alone, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 888, a substantial increase since last week as surveillance expands.
The outbreak was first announced on November 3, when eight suspected cases of hemorrhagic fever were detected in Jinka town, in Ethiopia’s Southern Region. Since then, the number of confirmed infections has steadily risen.
Health authorities say surveillance teams continue to conduct field assessments, laboratory testing, contact tracing, house-to-house visits, and community monitoring to identify the source of transmission and prevent further spread.
Marburg virus disease is a severe hemorrhagic fever caused by a filovirus related to Ebola, spreading through direct contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. Previous outbreaks in Africa have recorded fatality rates ranging from 24% to 88%, depending on early detection and available care.
The Ministry of Health continues to urge residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience bleeding, fever, vomiting, or other symptoms associated with viral hemorrhagic fevers.
